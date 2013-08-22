Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Argentina Renewables Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

We believe the fact that there was only one bid placed for the contract to undertake the latest

expansion of the Arauco I wind power plant is indicative of the current investment climate within

Argentina's renewables industry. We maintain our view that, despite an encouraging policy and regulatory

framework for renewables, the financial uncertainty relating to power projects and an increasingly

unappealing and challenging business environment are likely to deter the more cautious of investors.

In an attempt to develop the country's non-hydropower renewables sector, the Argentine government

introduced a target in 2007, which stated that 8% of electricity demand should be met by renewable

generation by 2016. Alongside this, the government implemented a Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) programme and a

policy known as GENREN. However, despite the keen focus on expanding its renewables industry, we

believe that Argentina will not fulfil the proposed targets. Instead we forecast non-hydro renewables to

contribute just over 3% to the total electricity generation mix by the end of our forecast period in 2022.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139659/argentina-renewables-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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