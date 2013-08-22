Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Argentina Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Argentina Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm

concern about the impact on Argentina's economic outlook of the prospect of a sizeable currency

devaluation.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Argentine retail market while minimising

investment risk, and also explores the impact of deteriorating relations between Argentina and its key trade

partners on the Argentine consumer, and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the

short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139660/argentina-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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