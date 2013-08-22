Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Argentina Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Argentina Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm
concern about the impact on Argentina's economic outlook of the prospect of a sizeable currency
devaluation.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Argentine retail market while minimising
investment risk, and also explores the impact of deteriorating relations between Argentina and its key trade
partners on the Argentine consumer, and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the
short term.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139660/argentina-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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