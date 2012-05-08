Argentina Still Drinks Category Profile - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Argentina Still Drinks Category Profile" from Canadean, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Published by Canadean, the Argentina Still Drinks Category Profile comprises of text, data tables and charts. Supported by market commentary, data includes consumption trends (historical and forecasts to 2014), flavour splits, packaging analysis (pack material, refillable vs non-refillable, multi vs single serve), distribution splits and leading companies' percentage market share. In addition, market commentary also looks at the outlook for Still Drinks, functional products, private label, marketing, pricing including market value (at consumer price) and new products for 2010.
Key Highlights
- Consumption volume (million litres, litres per capita) 2005 to 2010 plus forecasts to 2014F
- Market commentary on current and emerging trends plus the outlook for Still Drinks
- Further commentary on functional products, private label, marketing and pricing/valuation
- Percentage growth rates (CAGR) 2005-2010, 2007-2010, 2009-2010
- Market value 2010 (at consumer price)
- Flavour analysis 2009-2011F
- Packaging analysis (pack material, refillable vs non-refillable, multi vs single serve) 2009-2011F
- Distribution splits (off-premise/retail/at-home vs on-premise/away from home) 2009-2011F
- Leading companies' percentage share 2009-2010
- New products 2010
Scope
This report includes historic and forecast consumption trends along with segmentation data, packaging analysis, distribution splits and leading companies percentage market share.
