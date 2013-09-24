"Argentina Telecommunications Report Q4 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- BMI View: the telecoms market in Argentina continues to offer growth opportunities, keeping the market at the top of developments in the region. Investments in data network capacity and extension of access are driving broadband growth, while in the mobile market the introduction of MVNOs will make the market even more competitive and contribute further to growth. While there are many attractive features of the market there is downside, not least the potential for heavy-handed government intervention, which has included threats of renationalisation in 2013. There are also threats in terms of consumption trends, with data indicating that operators may be facing the beginnings of SMS IP substitution in 2013, which could squeeze revenues and margins in the coming years. Overall we have a positive view of the market, but much will depend on the policies and regulations of the government.
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Key Data
- Mobile subscriptions have continued to increase, even at high penetration rates, as mobile broadband services are increasingly driving growth.
- Fixed voice subscriptions are in decline, falling 2% y-o-y to 9.071mn lines in service at the end of June 2013.
- Fixed and mobile broadband connections are on the rise, an estimated 13mn in service at the end of 2012.
Key Trends & Developments
Regulation of the telecoms market has become an area of concern in H113, with the implementation of new mobile service quality regulations followed by threats of renationalisation in July 2013. The comment from planning minister, Julio de Vido, came just two days after the regulator, Secom, published the new quality of service regulations in Argentina's Official Bulletin. While we believe de Vido's comments are more of a warning than a likely outcome, the comments are concerning for operators in the market, especially considering the government's track record in other areas of the economy.
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