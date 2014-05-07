Argentina - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Argentina has one of the more advanced telecom infrastructures in Latin America, with a large number of companies licensed to provide services. Telecom revenue is expected to have reached more than $17.8 billion in 2013. Mobile revenue accounts for more than two thirds of the total, and this proportion continues to rise at the expense of fixed-line sales.



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Telefónica Argentina and Telecom Argentina are the largest telcos in terms of subscribers and revenue, followed by Claro and Grupo Clarín.



The country’s regulatory framework encourages competition and supports smaller telecom players. Argentina has adopted a single licence system (Licencia Única), which telcos must obtain regardless of the services they provide. Operators must list in their licence applications which services they wish to offer, but can at any time register for additional ones. However, broadband competition is weak, and the wholesale market is poorly regulated.



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Argentina’s fixed-line teledensity is the fourth highest in South America after Uruguay, Chile, and Brazil. As in other countries, fixed-to-mobile substitution has adversely affected the fixed-line market, leading to lower revenue while teledensity has shrunk by 2.7 percentage points since peaking at 24.5% in 2005.



The local fixed-line market is dominated by Telecom and Telefónica Argentina. Some 400 smaller telcos, mostly cooperatives, are also active, as well as a few cable TV companies which provide fixed telephony over their networks as part of bundled service offerings. While long distance services are highly competitive, in the local telephony sector, despite the large number of operators, meaningful competition has yet to develop. Telefónica Argentina and Telecom own respectively 52% and 45% of the country’s fixed lines in service.



Unlike other countries where triple play has helped boost the flagging fixed-line sector, the only company that could have made a difference – Grupo Clarín – has not been allowed to offer telephony services.



Although Argentina’s broadband penetration is the third highest in Latin America, after Uruguay and Chile, economic and political difficulties during the last decade have impacted on sector investments, with the result that average download speeds, at about 5.5Mb/s, are relatively low for the region. The average speed ranks Argentina 120th of 190 countries.



Table of Contents



1. Key Statistics

1.1 Country overview

1.1.1 Economic background



2. Telecommunications Market

2.1 Overview of Argentina’s telecom market

2.2 Market analysis



3. Regulatory Environment

3.1 Background

3.2 Regulatory authorities

3.2.1 Secretaría de Comunicaciones (SeCom)

3.2.2 Comisión Nacional de Comunicaciones (CNC)

3.2.3 Secretaría de Defensa de la Competencia y del Consumidor



4. Fixed Network Operators

4.1 Overview of operators

4.2 Telefónica de Argentina (TA)

4.3 Telecom Argentina

4.4 Telecom cooperatives

4.5 Claro

4.6 IPLAN



5. Telecommunications Infrastructure

5.1 National telecom network

5.1.1 Fixed-line statistics

5.1.2 Public payphones

5.2 International infrastructure

5.2.1 Submarine cable networks



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