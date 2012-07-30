Argentina Wines and Archaeology 13 Day Tours Now Available Via VIP Tour Group

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Travelers who want to experience Argentina’s wine country and marvel at the country’s archaeology are in luck. The popular VIP Tour Group offers thirteen day tours which can be customized to fit each particular client’s tastes so everyone is assured to have a memorable vacation in one of the world’s most beautiful places.



Argentina has been a top notch vacation destination for decades if not centuries. All kinds of people travel to the South American country to experience the country's wonders and to simply have a good time. Argentina travel packages can include trips to Patagonia, Iguazu Fall and the capital Buenos Aires. One of the most popular destinations with wine enthusiast is the wine city of Mendoza. The regions of Catamarca, La Rioja, San Juan and Patagonia are also extremely popular.



Argentina is widely known throughout the world as the fifth largest producer of wines and the second largest in Latin America. Only Chile comes close but many tourists say they prefer Argentina wine over Chile’s simply because of the taste. The price isn’t too bad either which is a plus for travelers who often have cases of the stuff shipped back to North America.



“I love wine and even though people in North America say Argentina’s wine is cheap I buy it by the case load every time I travel there. It may be cheap but it’s one of the best tasting wines in the world and to me, taste matters more than what people say.” – Peter Axelrod



The Mendoza Province which produces a great deal of the country’s wine is now also Argentina's most popular tourist destination. Wine production in the region increased in 2002 after the devaluation of the Argentine pesco and the increase in both local tourism and wine country tourism.



The wine city of Mendoza is one of the most important regions in Argentina but there are other lesser-known areas such as San Juan, La Rioja, Salta, Catamarca, Negro and Buenos Aires. More information on Argentina wine tours can be found on the VIP Tour Group website.



About VIP Tour Group

VIP Tour Group is a luxury tour operator specializing in presenting South America's most extraordinary journeys. We storyboard and customize each trip to your unique needs. All of our clients are VIPs and we welcome the opportunity to assist you in planning your next memorable get-a-away.