'Argo' Art Screen Print Will Be Released by Vandal Factory on February 22

Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- VF Studio, the creative wing of online art gallery Vandal Factory, is about to release an art screen print of the “Argo” movie poster. The print is a painstakingly accurate recreation of the original poster that was created by the CIA back in 1980. The screen print, which costs $55, will be available for purchase for just 36 hours, starting at noon Eastern time on Friday, February 22. The edition size will be determined by the number of people who purchase the print during that time period.



VF Studio has also created a red variant edition of the same poster, numbered from 1 to 25. The first 10 people who purchase the “Argo” poster will receive both the black and white and the variant versions. The additional 15 red prints will be added to the remaining orders at random. The screen prints measure 18” by 24”, and will be printed on 250 gsm Somerset textured paper. Production and printing are being handled by Tim Doyle’s Nakatomi Print Labs.



The timing of the release of this high-quality and historically important poster could not be any better; the movie “Argo” has received an enormous amount of praise from movie goers and critics alike, and it has been nominated for Best Picture and several other awards at this year’s Academy Awards. The movie tells the story about the covert operation led by CIA operative Tony Mendez to help six American diplomats escape Iran in 1980. In order to get the diplomats out of the country, the CIA claimed that they were members of a film crew who were in the country to scout out locations for their upcoming science fiction movie called “Argo.” In order to complete its daring mission, the CIA opened an office in Hollywood, got a hold of a movie script, and created a fake movie poster to help make the story more believable.



VF Studio has now meticulously recreated the “Argo” movie poster. The screen print looks virtually like the 33-year-old original. Anybody who would like to see the “Argo” art screen print and read more about the upcoming timed release is welcome to visit http://www.vandalfactory.com/argo-by-vf-studio.



