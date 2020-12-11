New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- The global Argon Gas market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.3% in terms of value, from USD 364.9 Million to reach USD 553.7 Million by 2027. Argon is a noble and is one of the elements used in the welding industry as it provides an inert atmosphere in which welded metals will not oxidize. Increasing infrastructural activities are estimated to foster demand for steel, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth argon gas market over the forecast period. Argon gas cylinders are used for various welding applications, such as welding of special alloys and the production of light bulbs and lasers.



Argon can also provide oxygen and nitrogen-free environment for different heating processes, which expects to drive the market over the forecast period. The solar energy market requires enormous volumes of argon for manufacturing processes. For insulating windows, argon gas is used to cover the gap between glass panes to prevent cold air from reaching the rooms



Key Companies of the Argon Gas Market are:



National Industrial Gas Plants, BASF, The Linde Group, AMCS Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, Air Liquide, and KBR have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Argon Gas Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Argon Gas market is segmented into



Mixture Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Argon-Helium

Argon-Hydrogen

Argon-Nitrogen

Others



Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Insulation

Illumination

Cooling



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Chemical

Electronics

Power & Energy

Pharmaceutical

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Food & Beverage

Others



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region. Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Argon Gas market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Argon Gas market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



