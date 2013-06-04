Aria Chart-Topping Artist - Producer J-WESS Returns with New Single "Get Down (Top Notch Pro)"

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- James Essex, better known as J-WESS returns from a brief hiatus with his new single “Get Down (top notch pro)”. The Aria Chart-topping artist – producer took time away from the music scene to do some independent film work and complete his post-grad studies. J-WESS is now ready to tackle the urban scene with his new label Rendition Entertainment.



“I was happy with my body of work, but knew there was more in me. Keeping my head down with some independent film work, and getting my butt into some post graduate study, I was able to lock myself away in a dark room and do what I do best. Write and produce. I took a study break and immersed myself in music and film, to push my creativity to the limit. Knowledge leads to independence, but maintaining independence can be the hardest work.”



THE TRACK:



Available for free download and accompanied by a HOT lyric video, “Get Down (top notch pro)” is a straight no-nonsense club banger guaranteed to get asses shaking. This track reigns supreme, with an unexpected switch up towards the end.



“Get Down (top notch pro)” features Larry Bird and Chris DaCosta, with mixing credits going to Grammy-nominated music veteran Ken Lewis (Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Watch the Thrown”, 50 Cent and Usher).



THE FUTURE:



With a debut album that spawned three Top 10 Aria singles and a national tour resume that includes the likes of Missy Elliott and Flo-Rida under his belt, J-WESS has survived the business and is using his guerrilla tactics to ensure his production brief remains all things 'Rendition Entertainment'



“I’ve been able to put a bigger stamp on my work with Rendition Entertainment, because it’s not just about making good music anymore, it’s about the relentless possibilities of marketing and widening your peripheral vision to find the strengths and personal characteristics of your project or act. I love figuring out how to and use this information to target core fans with something they will love. My ambition isn't to shake up the definition of Australian music; I just want to make unforgettable music with fine Australian talent. That's why I'm doing this job.”



‘Get Down (top notch pro)’ is the featured single on J-WESS’ forthcoming EP of the same title, due for release on July 19.



Watch the lyric video for ‘Get Down’: http://youtu.be/ot_BakzbHZ8



Download ‘Get Down’ for free: http://www.jwess.com/



