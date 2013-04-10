Arianne Introduces Intricate Designs

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Arianne, a Canadian based intimate and regular wear design house has been closely involved in meeting the essential dressing needs of the modern women for over 60 years now. The brand which enjoys the business of providing lingerie to women in more than 40 countries has, in association with Pampered Passions launched its latest spring summer collection.



The latest collection which is now in stock for purchase on the website of Pampered Passions has received rave reviews from both customers and industry professionals for infusing lingerie, tops, dresses etc. with intricate lace detailing. Detailing, being the highlight of this collection focuses on creating drama into everyday looks. The idea behind the concept was to make women feel special, youthful and full of presence.



Pampered Passions which has worked hard to bring Arianne and its latest collections to its expanding base of customers has made sure that the customers get everything the brand has on offer. The collection has many delicate looking yet functional pieces. Trendy looking tops, lady like loungewear and camisoles make the collection extra special. And, something that makes these pieces literally irresistible is the fabric used to create them.



Arianne as a brand has always known to use the softest fabrics that are easy on the skin and ultra-fashionable. The latest collection has glimpses of jacquards, lace, modals, cotton etc. There is something for everyone. For those that need their everyday wear to scream glamour, there are lace pieces and for those who are keen on maintaining functionality there pieces made from extra soft cotton.



Arianne and its many years of experience have helped customers get the best in terms of quality, look, fashion, trends and more. The latest spring summer collection available on Pampered Passions has all of that at prices that are extremely pocket friendly.



Customers can look for other top brands lingerie on the website of Pampered Passions. The company has made it a goal to bring to customer exclusive quality brands from all over the world. Those looking for the latest trends in lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear can take a sneak peak on the website. Log in at http://www.pamperedpassions.com/lingerie-brands/arianne to know more and shop for the latest in Arianne collection.



