Ariano and Reppucci Deals with Wide Range of Legal Problems from DUI to Criminal Defense Law

Laurel, ML -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Driving under the Influence or DUI is a criminal offence which may lead to suspension of driving license and in some cases even jail, this error in judgment can seriously jeopardize your livelihood or your family’s lifestyle, Ariano and Reppucci law firm understands the problems you might get into, their DUI expert lawyers can help you to get the best possible outcome under the circumstances. In Ariano and Reppucci you will find the best Phoenix DUI lawyer who has helped thousands of Arizonian people often to get charges dropped or reduced. Their experienced lawyers will be able to negotiate lesser penalties depending on your circumstances and your past history.



The ever changing DUI laws in Arizona requires an expert DUI lawyer who knows the law well and can fight for your right in court to avoid stringent punishment from jail time, driver’s license suspension, fines , community service and probation to lesser penalties. Our experience lawyers will handle every aspect of your legal matters for the most favorable outcome. A thorough investigation by our Phoenix DUI lawyers will make sure that they leave no stone unturned.



Why Ariano and Reppucci should represent you



- We have the best DUI and Criminal Defense lawyers in the state. They are highly experienced and aggressive lawyers who know how to handle legal matters.

- We are a team of lawyers who have many years of experience behind us working for many law firms around the state.

- We provide our services at a fraction of a cost compared to our competitors.

- Our experienced Phoenix DUI and criminal defense attorneys offer free consultations.

- Our services are available to you 24/7; we know that DUI and criminal law issues occur at all hours of night and day. So our dedicated Phoenix DUI and criminal defense attorneys are available round the clock.



About Ariano and Reppucci

Ariano and Reppucci was started by DUI & Criminal Defense Lawyer Christopher H. Ariano born in Elgin, Illinois, Chris graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a BS in Business Information Systems and Management. He then attended law school at University of Detroit Mercy.



Media Contact:

Christopher Ariano

Phone: 855.298.4727

Email: cha@attorneys-arizona.com

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Website: www.phoenixduicenter.com