Ariella Lewis, Founder of "The Crystal Cradle", A Center to Support the New Generation to Join Saturn3Lightflyers on "Journey with the Children, Teens and Adults Show"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that Ariella Lewis, with over 25 years experience as a Pediatric Speech and Language Therapist, will join Michael, Janiece & Tristan Boardway, hosts of Journey With the New Children, Teens and Adults radio program on VoiceAmerica 7th Wave Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2326/saturn-3-lightflyers-presents-journey-with-the-new-children-teens-and-adults) Wednesday, June 11, 2014, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



Ariella Lewis will discuss the opening of “The Crystal Cradle” this Fall. This center supports the arrival and thrival of a new generation, from conception through adolescence, and empower the adults in their lives. In 2003, Ariella Lewis noticed that her caseload had doubled in one year and was seeing several children with a pattern of communication behaviors that she had not seen before.



Ariella states that many indigenous peoples communicate beyond spoken language and express themselves from the heart and mind without using words. She felt that these children were communicating in this more evolved manner. For this reason, as well as seeing a 300% increase in the diagnoses of autism, Ariella began envisioning a center that is focused on supporting these New Children in expressing themselves in a nurturing environment, while teaching the adults in their lives to see the true gifts of their children.



For more information, please see http://www.crystalcradle.net. “Journey with the New Children, Teens and Adults” airs on Wednesdays at 2 PM Pacific/ 4 PM Central / 5 PM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica 7th Wave Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2326/saturn-3-lightflyers-presents-journey-with-the-new-children-teens-and-adults. All shows will be available in Michael, Janiece & Tristan Boardway’s Episode Directory on The VoiceAmerica 7th Wave Channel for on-demand and pod cast download.



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com. Contact Senior Executive Producer Sandra L. Rogers at 480-553-5756 for advertising / sponsorship / information or other show details.



ABOUT Michael, Janiece & Tristan Boardway

This family is also known as “Saturn 3 Lightflyers,” (http://www.saturn3lightflyers.com) Michael and Janiece have been on an amazing journey with the birth of their son, Tristan, in 1993. As parents of one of the New Children, they learned to navigate their way with very little information in a world that didn’t quite understand the uniqueness of these children nor their part in the evolutionary process. By listening to their inner knowing, Michael and Janiece have allowed Tristan to take them on a journey of opening their hearts to living a life that they never could have imagined.



From a very young age, Tristan has expressed his gifts and capabilities. He shares the insights that he receives from the Highest Source with everyone he works with, being a clear channel conduit of the loving light enabling them to ascend and become the empowered beings they truly are. Tristan has shared his gifts at the Agape Spiritual Center. He was written about in “The Children of Now” and “The Conversations with the Children of Now.” Tristan is currently taking classes at the University of Metaphysical Sciences. Janiece originally receiving her Master’s Degree in Psychology, left the field soon after the birth of Tristan and shifted her focus to a more spiritual realm. Michael is a Licensed Architect and Professor. He has devoted his practice to creating spaces that support and nurture individuals, calling his New Architecture “Energetic Vibrational Green.” They work together as spiritual energy, vibrational and frequency healers, intuitive readers and teachers assisting individuals and families all over the world.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio, LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) and WorldTalk Radio Network (http://www.worldtalkradio.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to eight niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, The Green Living Channel, VoiceAmerica Kids Channel and World Talk Radio Variety Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 10 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.