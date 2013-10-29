Arimenda (Alzheimerâ??S Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Arimenda (Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Arimenda (Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, Arimenda (Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Alzheimers Disease (AD), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that symptomatic therapies are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of they cannot maintain their effects and lack mechanisms that alter the course of the disease.



Arimenda is a once-daily fixed-dose combination (FDC) of an ER form of memantine, an NMDA receptor antagonist, and donepezil, an AChEI. It is developed to overcome low compliance in patients who are taking the two drugs separately. It provides full-strength dosing from the start of treatment to enable a more rapid and convenient attainment of therapeutic plasma levels of the two compounds.



Scope



- Overview of AD, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Arimenda including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Arimenda for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for AD

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Arimenda performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Arimenda from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145131/arimenda-alzheimers-disease-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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