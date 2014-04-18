Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ARINC Incorporated: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "ARINC Incorporated: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "ARINC Incorporated"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "ARINC Incorporated" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "ARINC Incorporated"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

ARINC Incorporated (ARINC) is an information technology service company that provides communications, engineering and systems integration services. The company serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, security, aviation, airports, rail and transit, networks and public safety. The Carlyle Group holds majority interests in the company. ARINC operates through three subsidiaries: ARINC Engineering Services, ARINC Managed Services and ARINC Technical Services. Through these subsidiaries, the company provides services such as systems engineering, integration and software development for satellites and avionics, aircraft modification, installation and maintenance services and IT outsourcing services. The company operates in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. ARINC is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the US.



Companies Mentioned



ARINC Incorporated



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

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