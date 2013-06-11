Arindam Chattopadhyay Focuses on Aquaponics Information for Beginners

Magarpatta, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Arindam Chattopadhyay addresses the need and methods for implementation of aquaponics system through his blog, arindamchattopadhyay.com. The blog that he calls Aquaponics information for beginners addresses the need for new and innovative technologies like aquaponics for ensuring food security. The author has drawn the inspiration for the blog from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) seminar held in January 2012.



The aquaponics system is a new technology farming method which is not very dependant on water and land as in the traditional method of farming. While addressing the current issues of conventional agriculture, the aquaponics system of farming can be a wise alternative to over the current issue of scarcity. “It is not affected by climates or seasons, and provides pesticide free and locally grown food as a business investment in commercial aquaponics”, says Arindam Chattopadhyay, the author of the blog. The blog discusses about the technique of aquaponics and the methods involved in its implementation at home.



The system of aquaponics is a sustainable method of agriculture combining aquaculture with hydroponics which is done in a symbiotic environment. The blog contains the video showing steps involved in setting up of the system in homes. The site mentions all the requirements for this as well. The implementation of the system would not cost as much as suggested in the site. The author ascertains that it can be set up with investment of around $165 which is quite nominal when compared with the results they are potentially capable of achieving.



For more details on Aquaponics system of agriculture, visit http://www.arindamchattopadhyay.com/2013/05/aquaponics-information-for-beginners.html



About arindamchattopadhyay.com

The blog arindamchattopadhyay.com presents regular analysis, latest news and information in various areas. The site concentrates on economics, politics, health, technology and career planning while giving its views and recent developments. The blog is authored by Arindam Chattopadhyay. The site is also active on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.



