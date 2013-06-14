Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- NationalFirstResponse.com In response to the Black Forest Fire widespread devastation brought by wildfires, National First Response is dispatching two Disaster Response Teams from its Arizona headquarters to help some of thousands of residents whose homes were impacted by the Black Forest Fire.



“It wasn’t that difficult to see that our existing resources were not going to be able to handle the wave of residents with smoke damage across the Southwest, but we sure can make a difference for some people.” says Shane Orlando, president of National First Response. “While there are fires in California and New Mexico we could have responded to, we had already established contacts and prepared for the Colorado area and it made sense to get people back in their homes as we have planned.” In all, National First Response is dispatching more than 15 employees, along with a number of subcontractors, to restore homes impacted by the Black Forest Fire.



The Black Forest Fire has become the most destructive in Colorado history, burning over 360 homes. The cause of the fire is unknown, reported on June 11 around 1 pm. This fire is moving fast, fueled by dry vegetation and high winds, the fire grew to 15,000 acres by June 13, within 2 days. More than 9,000 residents have been evacuated.



Even homes untouched by fire experience damage, harmed by the smoke that lingered as the fire smoldered on. In most wildfires, in fact, the greatest damage is done by smoke not by the fire itself. Isocyanic acid in the smoke can erode siding and window trim, and on the interior, carpet, clothing, countertops, furniture and other personal property.



A home charred by a forest fire can take months to restore, while restoration of a home damaged by the smoke from a forest fire can take anywhere from a few days to more than two weeks, depending on the size of the home and amount of damage.