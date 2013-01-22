Arizona Culinary Institute Inducted by the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that the Arizona Culinary Institute has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame®.



About Arizona Culinary Institute:

After a year of working intensely with Phoenix business leaders in the Phoenix restaurant and education community, a business plan was developed by its founders:



Robert E. Wilson, graduate of the Culinary Institute of America

J. Fife Syminton, III, former governor of Arizona (1991-1997)

Darren Leite, former president of the Scottsdale Culinary Institute

Jerry Moyes, founder and CEO of Swift Transportation



In early 2002, the Arizona Culinary Institute started its first class at its newly created Scottsdale campus with the mission to prepare its aspiring students in small classes that offers hands on training.



The ACI is exclusively a culinary school and prepares students for careers in Culinary Arts & Hospitality covering a broad range of areas. These positions vary from entry level to management and include Chef, Executive Chef, Cook, Baker, Pastry Chef, Saucier, Catering, Restaurant Management and Ownership among others.



For more information: www.azculinary.edu



About Culinary Hall of Fame:

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



