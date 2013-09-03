Arizona Gift Baskets Company, All in the Present, Releases Infographic Ideas for Gift Baskets

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Showing appreciation among friends is easy. We buy them an appreciation card or tickets to an event. It is however a different case when you want to show appreciation to your professional colleagues. It is even harder when you want to show appreciation to a corporate body that has delivered exemplary services.



Well, meet ‘All In The Present’, an Arizona Gift Baskets company owned by Heather Rykowski, a corporate gift specialist. The company has created a new Infographiccalled ‘Corporate Gifts that Bring You Business’that discusses 7 different gift basket ideas to show appreciation. Go to http://bit.ly/giftsinfographic to view the Infographic.



Since 1992, Rykowski has been making your corporate and personal gift-giving easy through her company All In The Present. She focuses on a client’s need to convey a special message of appreciation, whether it is a retirement gift, a promotional gift, or an employee appreciation gift.



All In The Present prides itself with offering creative and distinct packages on behalf of its clients to show appreciation of services rendered by employees, clients, business associates, vendors, referral partners, and others.The company’s business philosophy is to provide its clients with unique, memorable and customized gifts comprised of the highest quality, award winning products available, while maintaining its commitment to superior customer service.



Rykowski has this to say about their services, "We make it easy and stress-free for businesses to send gifts of appreciation through our Corporate Gift Concierge Service. These gifts are customized to the recipient's preferences and are hand delivered when possible for an added touch."She continues, "Whenever we can, we will send a picture of the gift or gift basket that was delivered or shipped so that the person ordering it can see what the recipient will be receiving. We have found that our clients love this extra service.”



One of the company’s clients, Dana Anspach, a Kolbe CertifiedTM Consultant Principal/Financial Advisor of Sensible Money, LLC, appreciatesRykowski for being so creative. The recipient of one of Anspach’s gift responded with the following, “Thanks so much for the great gift basket I received on Saturday. I loved the theme of “survival during retirement”…it had all the essentials for navigating in this dangerous world: First aid kit, splinter removal kit, inflatable neck pillow, many happy hour snacks, and a really nice basket that will hold cold adult beverages. The image of survival connects all of these items very well.”



Rykowski devotes many hours of her time creating silent-auction items, centrepieces, and awards for several non-profit organizations including The 100 Club, Phoenix Youth at Risk, the Children’s Action Alliance, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) and Executive Women International. She is also an active networker and participates in local groups in her area. Rykowski is a member of two industry-related organizations including the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI), the Advertising Specialty Institute(ASI), and the Arizona Sunbelt Chapter of the Meeting Professionals International AzMPI).



All In The Present has been licensed through the State of Arizona, City of Phoenix, and is certified with the Maricopa County Board of Health. All In The Presentis registered as a Small Business Enterprise and is certified as a Women-Owned Small Business.



For More information about this Arizona Gift Baskets company, you can watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikvFXEqf5k4, emailheather@allinthepresent.com, or call (602) 978-2791. You can also visit company’s website at http://allinthepresent.com Connect with them through these social media sites:



Facebook.com/allinthepresent

LinkedIn.com/in/hrykowski

Twitter.com/getbestgifts

Pinterest.com/allinthepresent