Arizona Homes Made Available with Online Search Feature Supported on IDX Enabled Website

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- iPhone enabled property search is now available on the website of Shauna Hooker, thanks to the application IDX, Inc. has enabled on her page. The innovative IDX technology extracts raw listing data from the Arizona Regional MLS (ARMLS) database and places it on the search page Hooker hosts. Here, home seekers can quickly and easily scan the ARMLS listings to find the perfect home for their budget, needs and location preferences. Never before has such a dynamic online property search been so accessible and simple.



Agents and brokers, like Hooker, who have opted to enlist a custom IDX solution for their websites can supply their clients with the up-to-minute ARMLS listings as they become available. Potential buyers no longer have to wait for their real estate professional to scan local listings for homes that match their desires; they can take matters into their own hands. With the easy-to-use IDX technology, Hooker now supports on her website, home seekers can truly engage in a revolutionary online property search.



IDX Broker software not only simplifies the online real estate world for potential buyers, but also for agents and brokers. Hooker can experience a level of control over her website never before available to real estate professionals. She can customize all of the search features she enables on her website, in addition to being able to create RSS and XML codes that work to syndicate her properties on social media sites and larger real estate search engines. The once impossible simple real estate website is now possible, with the easy to access tools on her website, available to both home seekers and agents and brokers.



About Shauna Hooker

Shauna Hooker is a real estate agent with Realty Executives of Scottsdale, Arizona.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .