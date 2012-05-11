Arizona Law Firm Recovers Millions for Its Seroquel Clients

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Despite stringent U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations for prescription medications, thousands of people are seriously injured or killed by dangerous drugs in the United States each year. One Arizona law firm is standing up for victims’ rights and fighting back – and winning.



Goldberg & Osborne, an Arizona personal injury law firm, has so far helped recover monetary compensation for hundreds of people who took Seroquel® and were diagnosed with diabetes or a diabetes related medical condition. Seroquel®, an anti-psychotic drug approved by the FDA to treat symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, is also used to augment the treatment of depressive symptoms non-responsive to traditional therapy. Seroquel® is manufactured by drug maker Astra Zeneca and has been linked in scientific research to conditions such as type 2 diabetes, diseases of the pancreas, and a variety of other serious and irreversible medical conditions.



Adequate warnings about all known risks of drugs are important to allow doctors and patients to make informed decisions about medical treatment. When pharmaceutical companies fail to warn about the known risks of their drugs, patients who have suffered injury may have the right to seek compensation. Lawsuits filed against Astra Zeneca, the manufacturer of Seroquel® contained such assertions. Additionally, if a company manufactures its drugs under unsafe conditions or fails to publically reveal all relevant information about their drugs, it may be financially responsible to those who suffer as a result.



