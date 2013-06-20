Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Arizona Public Service Company - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Summary



Arizona Public Service Company (APS) is a vertically-integrated electric utility, which provides either retail or wholesale electric service to most of the state of Arizona. The company generates electricity through various sources like nuclear, oil and gas, coal, and solar. The company owns and operates three coal power generation plants namely; Four Corners, Cholla and Navajo power plant; one nuclear power generating station Palo Verde in Arizona; six natural gas power plants namely, Redhawk; Ocotillo; Sundance; West Phoenix; Saguaro; and Yucca. APS also owns and operates more than 40 small solar systems. The company operates as a subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.



Arizona Public Service Company Key Recent Developments



May 03, 2013: APS Completes Refueling Outage At Unit 1 Of Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station

May 01, 2013: APS's Unit 1 At Palo Verde Nuclear Power Station Operates At 68% Of Capacity

Apr 17, 2013: Constellation Energy And Somerton School District Announce Completion Of 1.6 MW Solar Project In Arizona

Apr 15, 2013: APS And AMEC Complete First 17 MW Of Foothills Solar Power Plant In Arizona

Apr 04, 2013: Black & Veatch Wins Contract To Develop 32 MW Gila Bend Solar Power Plant In Arizona



Arizona Public Service Company - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/104879/arizona-public-service-company-strategic-swot-analysis-review.html