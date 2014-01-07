Arizona Urns Offers High Quality Handcrafted Wooden Cremation Urns

Kingman, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- People pay their last respects to their loved ones who passed away through the Cremation Urns. They choose these urns depending upon the kind of person he or she was. These days urns are available in a lot of varieties, models and designs. They are not just boxes where cremains are placed but are meaningful and beautiful memorials which may be used for burial or for display purposes. Arizona Urns offer handrafted wooden cremation urns which are made with good care and attention to detail. They use only finest grades of hard wood. From large urns to the smallest urns, this company specializes in creating custom designed urns as well.



All the wooden urns here receive at least 8 coats of UV resistant polyurethane protective coating so as to seal the wood properly and protect is from the weather and climate outside. The coating is also resistant to most cleansers and soaps. There are a variety of urns that are made here such as the Lathe Turned Cremation Urns which are available in a vase like shape. The lids are threaded perfectly enabling easy opening and closing as well as making them spill proof and keeping the contents intact.



The Rectangular Cremation Urns come with a bottom plate that is held tight with screws. The felt on the bottom of these urns and vases protects the surfaces from scratches. There are cremation urns made up of mosaic tiles that are designed especially by the local Arizona artists. There are urns painted with acrylic designs for custom orders. Each and every urn is inspected thoroughly before it is sold. “I have been woodworking for 25 years and my priority is quality. I thoroughly inspect every urn before it is sold. I use the finest woods available and I provide quality urns to the public at a fair price. You will not find a better urn for these prices”, says Ray Vines, the owner of Arizona Urns.



To know more about different types of urns visit website http://www.arizonaurns.com



About http://www.arizonaurns.com

Arizona Urns, www.arizonaurns.com based at Arizona are urn makers and build custom cremation urns for adults, children, babies and pets. They use only high quality hard wood for the creating urns. They offer quality urns to their customers at a fair price.



Media Contact



Ray Vines – Owners, Arizona Urns

Address: 1501 N Prospect Kingman, AZ 86401

Phone: 928-757-0383

Email: arizonau@arizonaurns.com

Website: www.arizonaurns.com