Ark Institute Becomes the No.1 Source for Organic Products.

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Ark Institute has been providing chemical free, non-hybrid seeds of various types since last 15 years. The company first uncovered the patents for the "Terminator Gene" and the "Traitor Gene" in the mid 1990's. The legacy still continues and company is providing its high quality products to people of all ages.



The website not provides various organic products but also provide detail guides as well as information about various vendors. The website provides a bookstore where they provide books on container gardening, homestead farming, seed-to-table how-to manuals, seed and harvest preservation manuals, and much more. Their online store includes their own range of Garden Arkitecture™ Garden and Landscape Elements, British Berkefeld Water Purification Systems, Potassium Iodate tablets, and much, much more.



Ark Institute now also offer individual seed varieties in addition to their popular seed collections. They are always ready to cater the high demand of customer whether someone is growing an acre of land or just some pots. Every requirement is fulfilled with utmost perfection and professionalism.



According to a company representative, "If true sustainability and self-reliance is what you seek, The Ark Institute is here to help"



About Ark Institute

Arkinstitute.com is the no. source for seeds and organic products. They not only provides various organic products at best price but also provide detail information, reviews and guidance on the subject. The company claims to test all ark institute products in their own gardens and labs and vouch for 100% quality, purity, and sustainability.



https://www.arkinstitute.com



Address: 2786 Hickory Heights Drive, Baltimore, MD. USA

Company Name: Ark Institute

Contact:443-832-0189

Email: pr@arkinstitute.com