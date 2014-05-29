Arkansas Business Magazine Features Hytrol Conveyor Co. Growth Among 75 Largest Private Companies

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Sales gains were prevalent among manufacturing concerns on this year’s list of 75 largest private companies in Arkansas, according to Arkansas Business magazine. Among the list of the companies with revenue growth is conveyor manufacturer, Hytrol Conveyor Co. of Jonesboro, Arkansas. Hytrol Conveyor Company ranked 66th in the state with 2.3 growth percentage increase last year.



Bob West, Vice President of Corporate Development noted, "Hytrol is poised to experience another record-breaking year in sales. Our success is directly attributed to our commitment to an environment that promotes empowered employees and lean principles. We are excited and blessed to be a part of the economic growth in Arkansas.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.arkansasbusiness.com/article/98893/manufacturers-see-improved-revenue#.U4N9moKHq-c.twitter.



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About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

http://www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700