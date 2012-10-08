Arkansas Criminal Justice Directory Announced

Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- The Law Offices of John Wesley Hall, Jr. PC and The Law Offices of Lisa Douglas, Inc. announced the release of the second edition of The Arkansas Criminal Justice Directory, 2012–2013 edition. The Arkansas Criminal Justice directory lists all the local, county, state, and federal offices involved in the criminal justice system in Arkansas. It is Arkansas’ exhaustive criminal justice directory.



This directory is unique in that it is a compilation of criminal justice information in one convenient location. It is information that is difficult for most people to locate when needed.



It was first printed with the Arkansas Bail Bondsmen in mind; but as it grew, it became clear this directory is a must for anyone involved in the criminal justice system. It is a great resource for not only bailbondsmen, but lawyers, clerks, judges, courts, probation, parole, and corrections, and police, sheriffs, and all law enforcement.



It is available on Amazon.com both as a paperback and as an e-Book.



If you or your agency are aware of a change, please contact us so that the change can be reflected in the updated directories.



About John Wesley Hall

John Wesley Hall is a Criminal Defense Attorney. Best Lawyers in America 2001–2012. Super Lawyers 2005 – 2012. Past President, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Fellow, American Board of Criminal Lawyers.



http://www.JohnWesleyHall.com



-The Law Offices of John Wesley Hall, Jr. PC

1202 Main Street #210 Little Rock, AR 72202

(501) 371-9131 ForHall@aol.com



Lisa Douglas is a Registered Nurse and Licensed Attorney. Lisa Douglas has been voted best attorney in the Stephens Media NLR Times Poll 2009 – 2011. Focus of her practice is disability, medical malpractice and product liability.



http://www.LisaGDouglas.com



-The Law Offices of Lisa Douglas, Inc, 2300 Main N Little Rock, AR 72114. (501) 798-0004

LisaGDouglas@aol.com