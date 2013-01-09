Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- CivilianJobs.com, where America's military connects with civilian careers, announced the 2012 Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military today. The winners were selected based on surveys in which employers outlined their recruiting, training and retention plans that best serve military service members and veterans.



“We’re very excited to win this prestigious award. Being recognized as a most valuable employer by an organization that serves military members is a terrific honor for all of us at Crete Carrier Corporation," says Tonn Ostergard, President and CEO at Crete Carrier Corporation. "Crete Carrier, along with Arkansas Truck Driving Jobs, has long supported our nation’s military veterans with more than 28% of our employees having prior military experience. We have gained valuable associates whose experience and core competencies directly align with our business. The cornerstone of our success is our employee training programs, which are designed to train and transition military individuals into a profession that will allow them to have a successful career and provide for their families."



“I have come to look forward to the month of May and the subsequent release of the employer names, representing both large and small businesses, which receive the Most Valuable Employers for Military honor,” said Sandra (Sandy) Morris, CEO, Bradley-Morris, Inc., parent company of CivilianJobs.com. “The number of companies that CivilianJobs.com recognizes today as MVEs has increased each year of the award. This trend, where more employers are focusing their resources on the hiring and retaining of military, is one to celebrate. I congratulate each of these companies on their recognition.”



The 2012 Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military was open to all U.S.-based companies. In addition to being recognized in the May issue of Civilian Job News, CivilianJobs.com's worldwide military base newspaper, winning employers will also be displayed on the CivilianJobs.com web site.



About Shaffer Trucking

Founded in 1966, Crete Carrier Corporation, along with operating division Shaffer Trucking and wholly owned subsidiary Hunt Transportation, Inc., ranks as one of the largest privately owned trucking companies in the country, offering a full range of transportation services to our customers. For more information about Shaffer Trucking, please visit Arkansas Truck Driving Jobs or email Andy Brabec at abrabec@cretecarrier.com.