Arlington, VA Based #1 Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Promotes Virginia "Stress-Less Living Expo" to Be Co-Hosted by "Xocai" and "Tony Robbins"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Take a day off and take care of yourself! The purpose of the day is to spend time for yourself and to remember that not only are you worth it, but you deserve the best in all areas of your life! We will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call us today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Stress-Less Living Expo sponsored by Tony Robbins Team, Xoçai & Dr Stéphane Provencher



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J1LBTgIHwE



Stress-Less Living Expo (October 4-5, Falls Church, VA)



Come and pamper yourself with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower yourself with knowledge for you to share with others. To learn more about this event visit our website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center we are here to serve the community and we hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. We will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Promoting a Healthier Lifestyle within the Washington Metropolitan Area - Combating Obesity (Xocai's Protein Shakes) - Demographics of the Regions Obesity Rates: During the past 20 years, there has been a dramatic increase in obesity in the United States and rates remain high. More than one-third of U.S. adults (35.7%) and approximately 17% (or 12.5 million) of children and adolescents aged 2—19 years are obese.



Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer (pancreas, kidney, prostate, endometrial, breast, and colon), some of the leading causes of preventable death. The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the U.S. was $147 billion in 2008 U.S. dollars; the medical costs for people who are obese were $1,429 higher than those of normal weight.



The demographics trend is reveals that the African American population exhibits the majority of cases of obesity, followed by Hispanics, and then Caucasians. Among African Americans, the prevalence of obesity ranged from 23.0% to 45.1%. Among Hispanics, the prevalence of obesity ranged from 21.0% to 36.7%. Among Caucasians, the prevalence of obesity ranged from 9.0% to 30.2%. The District of Columbia has an adult obesity rating of 21.9% and a childhood obesity rating of 35.4%. Maryland's adult obesity rating is 27.6% and its childhood obesity rating is 28.8%. The Virginia adult obesity rating is 27.4% and the childhood obesity rating is 31%. Consequently, it appears that without the proper role models the next generation epidemic is higher than the norm. The American Medical Association declared obesity a disease, which makes diagnosis and treatment more readily available for the medical community. (Source)



http://www.chirodirectory.com/chiropractors/VA/Gainesville/Dr-Stephane-Provencher-078627



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. http://www.drstephane.com/