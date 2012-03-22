Arlington's John Eschle to Partner With Clean Green Nation

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- John Eschle, a green energy professional in Arlington, Texas, has announced his partnership with renowned renewable energy products company Clean Green Nation.



Mr. Eschle, who has expertise in a number of areas, will utilize his authorized partnership with Clean Green Nation to offer a wide range of helpful products and services to residents of the Arlington area. He specializes particularly in Lake Arlington hydropower, solar energy, wind power, LED lighting, green living education and inexpensive energy efficient windows, among many other things.



“I’m thrilled to partner with Clean Green Nation and offer the best green products available anywhere,” says John. “I chose the partnership for the fact that people that are helping me put this business together seem interested in me and in my success. I look forward to working with them and with the other Clean Green Nation business owners around the country to increase our offerings nationwide.”



Through the partnership, Mr. Eschle will be giving local citizens access to quality, affordable green products, including energy saving light bulbs Arlington residents can use to significantly decrease the money they spend on energy for their homes or businesses. As a result, households will be able to see lower utility bills and decreased dependence on more traditional sources of energy.



Clean Green Nation is a leading source of green products and services, including the areas of wind power, solar, energy efficiency, emergency items and batteries, among others. The company has trusted partners located all across North America, and places a heavy emphasis on helping people live greener lives, decrease their energy costs and reduce their individual dependencies on foreign sources of energy, especially fossil fuels.



“Renewable energy and energy saving investments will save people money, and I believe that everyone should take advantage of the tax benefits related to the purchase of these products while they are available,” says John. “I believe that this is still a ground floor business, with products that will help the people in Texas save on energy. At the same time, it will benefit our country and the planet that we all live on.”



Eschle will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about green living, Arlington, Texas solar incentives and top-quality products and services, visit his website at http://johne.cleangreennation.com.