Armed American Radio Named in Top 100 Talk Shows Online

Station managers and syndicators often dictate which radio hosts can be heard in your car but the Internet allows listeners the freedom to pick any program and any host at any time of the day.



Armed American Radio comes in at number 76 on the list of the top 100 shows online.



Armed American Radio is the official radio program of The United States Concealed Carry Association. As the USCCA continues to expand its reach across the US and since its flagship publication Concealed Carry Magazine has become one of, if not THE most informative gun magazine in the nation.



Broadcasting LIVE every week from the studios of Talk 920 in Atlanta and SYNDICATED NATIONWIDE by Salem Radio Networks, AAR is now available to any radio station in North America. One of the fastest growing nationally syndicated radio broadcasts in America, AAR is adding affiliate stations almost weekly.



Listen to this week's show on Sunday evening from 8-11PM ET / 5-8PM PT at http://armedamericanradio.org/listen-live-2/



About Mark Walters

Mark Walters is the host Armed America Radio and a regular columnist with Concealed Carry Magazine. His book, Lessons From Armed America, co-written with Kathy Jackson (forward by Massad Ayoob), was released in October 2009 by Whitefeather Press and highlights the stories of those who found found themselves the victims of violent crime and either used a gun or wished they had one when they needed it most, including his own story.



