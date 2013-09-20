Armed Forces Pension Scheme. QROPS Pension Transfer to Avoid UK Taxes

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- If you no longer live in the UK and you are non-resident for tax purposes and are in the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS) then you can transfer your pension into a Qualifying Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) in order to avoid paying taxes on your pension in the UK.



If you spend less than 91 days a year in the UK, you are considered a non-resident and can apply for a QROPS pension transfer. This means members of the Armed Forces PensionScheme (AFPS) no longer need to pay any more UK taxes.



If you are a British expat and have served in the British Armed Forces or British military, you can transfer to a QROPS to avoid UK taxes. QROPS Specialists ensure that serving and retired members of the Armed Forces, their widows, widowers, surviving partners, civil partners and dependents receive the pension to which they are entitled and which they deserve and make sure their Armed Forces Pension is free from UK taxes. As long as you are a British expat or wish to retire abroad, you may qualify for a QROPS Armed Forces pension transfer.



The Armed Forces Pension Scheme is one of the best there is, but you still pay UK taxes on it and it only grows in line with inflation. A QROPS Armed Forces Pension Transfer will get you out of the UK tax net.



You can access your Armed Forces Pension as early as 55 with a QROPS transfer and your pension has the chance to grow by more than it would in the UK, which is now only linked to the lower inflation rate, CPI. You also can choose the currency you are paid in and it is tax-free.



Army retirement for British expats can now be more beneficial with a tax-free, stress free transfer to a QROPS. Get more out of your pension on civvy street.



About QROPS Specialists

QROPS Specialists provide a comprehensive service for clients wishing to transfer their UK pension to a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS).



We provide independent and fiduciary advice to our clients. We aren’t tied to any one pension company or provider, so we can genuinely find the best scheme to suit your preferences. QROPS specialists are experts in the field and will bring you constant news and updates concerning UK pension transfers abroad.



For enquiries, please send email to info@qropsspecialists.com