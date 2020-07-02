Armenia Consumer Goods Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2026 - Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Armenia consumer goods market by product type and distribution channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026, the Armenia consumer goods market size was valued at $1,734.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 2,519 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.Consumer goods refer to the products purchased primarily for personal or household consumption. It includes products such as clothing, food, books, and cooking appliances. Consumer goods are primarily studied across two main categories in this report, namely FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and consumer durables.



Procter & Gamble Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Armenia is a landlocked country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. It is a small market with positive economic growth prospects. The structural reforms and sound macroeconomic policy in the country enable it to maintain low inflation and attract foreign investments.



The rise in purchasing power parity (PPP) of Armenian consumers has generated a positive impact on the consumption of consumer goods. Armenia's annual household income per capita reached $ 1,516.748 in December 2018 from $ 1,453.618 in Dec 2017. Shoppers in Armenia spend almost $ 100 million monthly on consumer goods, primarily on food and food products. In addition, the demand for convenience goods has gained high traction in recent past. Rise in internet penetration, denser urban population, fast pace lifestyles, and challenging working hours are deepening the complexity of consumer lives. Consumers are constantly opting for products which provide efficiency and are time saving. These factors cumulatively generate a positive impact on the growth of consumer goods market in Armenia. However, Armenia faces geopolitical issues with its neighboring countries. All the goods traded with Armenia have to pass through Georgia. During this process, high transport tariffs are levied, which ultimately increases the end price of the product. Hence, the presence of trade barriers cause hinderance in the growth of the Armenian consumer goods market.



FMCG

- Food & Beverages

- Personal Care

- Health Care

- Home Care

Consumer Durables

- Refrigerator

- Air Conditioner and Heater

- Entertainment and Information Appliances

- Washing Machine

- Kitchen appliances

- Cleaning appliances

- Others



Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others



– To study and analyze the global Armenia Consumer Goods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Armenia Consumer Goods market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Armenia Consumer Goods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Armenia Consumer Goods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Armenia Consumer Goods industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



