Armor Materials Market Size, Overview, Top Industry Players, Growth, Share and Forecast 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- The report "Armor Materials Market by Materials Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE, Fiberglass), Application (Vehicle, Aerospace, Body, Civil, Marine), & Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America) – Global Forecast to 2027", size was USD 11.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Armor Materials Market"

- 289 market data Tables

- 56 Figures

- 273 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=25444492



The market is projected to grow because of the expanding use of lightweight aluminum alloys in military vehicles like troop carriers. Lightweight aluminum alloys are utilized for equipment transportation, especially air transport for military vehicles, due to their superior performance. The government's growing concern over safety issues has also resulted in new investments in body armor for law enforcement and military personnel, expanding the market for armor materials.



Vehicle armor was the largest application of the armor materials market, in terms of value, in 2021

Due to the increasing use of lightweight aluminum alloys in military vehicles like personnel carriers, which will spur market growth, the vehicle armor segment accounted for largest share in 2021, in terms of value. Lightweight aluminum alloys are utilized for equipment transportation, especially air transport for military vehicles, due to their superior performance.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for the armor materials market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest market for armor materials, driven by the US Army's constant need for advanced armor systems and the spike in demand for homeland security applications. Rising geopolitical and bilateral tensions exist among the major countries. Also, the rise in terrorist operations has resulted in a rise in the purchase of armor materials to produce defense gear.



The key players profiled in the report include DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), 3M Company (US), ATI, Inc. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US).



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a strong global presence. It uses Kevlar and Nomex aramid fibers, which are extremely strong and flexible. These are used for a wide range of military applications, including body armor and vehicle armor. The company has a wide economic portfolio and a defense material product range. Because of its wide range of products and market reach, the company is a market leader in the armor material industry. In February 2021, the company acquired Tex Tech's Core Matrix Technology, a monolithic fabric structure that would significantly reduce back-face trauma. It resulted in enhancing ballistic and fragmentation performance for law enforcement and military personnel.



Teijin Limited is a global group of companies that manufactures, processes and sells chemical, carbon fiber, and carbon fiber-reinforced composite products. Its main subsidiary, Toho Tenax, offers advanced products and solutions used in the aerospace & defense industry. Teijin Limited has a wide range of aramid fibers, which helps the company maintain its position in the market. Apart from this, the company is expanding its production operations rapidly to cater to the increasing demand for high-quality products. Increased product supply would help the company increase its revenue. The company is aggressively partnering with various relevant companies to develop innovative solutions. As a part of its business strategy, the company is focusing on expanding its global presence to strengthen its leadership in the market. In February 2021, the company expanded its Teijin Aramid production capacity in the Netherlands. Installing the new equipment was just the latest step in a multi-year program designed to increase both production capacity and sustainability at Teijin Aramid locations.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com