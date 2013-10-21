Armstrong Trailers Offer Standard Quality Galvanized Trailers in Bendigo

Bendigo, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Business owners and individuals who carry and transfer equipment or materials from different places often require quality trailers. Armstrong Trailers has been providing good quality, heavy duty galvanized trailers in Bendigo as well as nearby areas for several years. Unique manufacturing skills and experience enable this service provider to offer a number of trailers of different models, sizes and shapes at reasonable prices.



The showroom of Armstrong Trailers showcases a huge collection of galvanized trailers that meet the specific requirements and needs of diverse customers. Purchasers are guaranteed to receive a two-year limited warranty offer from Armstrong Trailers.



The website armstrongtrailers.com.au features Box trailers, Dual/Custom/Single Trailer Hook-ups, Bike/Car trailers, Van Trailers, Camp Trailers, Garden Trailers, Plant Trailers and much more. The company guarantees to deliver trailers that comply with all the safety requirements prescribed by the Australian Design Rules and Safety Standard Commission.



Prospective customers can choose from a list of optional features for trailers consisting of side/tool boxes, jockey wheels, gas struts, and high sides. In addition, customizable trailers come with choices of different colors, which makes the trailers more unique and incomparable. All specific queries sent via email or the website are said to be answered or cleared within 48 hours.



The website says, “We guarantee your satisfaction with all the trailers on our showroom floor, and if you cannot find what you are looking for there, we will have it made for you.”



All trailers manufactured by Armstrong Trailers are guaranteed to carry or move equipment, debris and other supplies for a life time. The well-trained staff and technicians of this service provider will assist customers in finding the right heavy duty trailers according to requirements.



No other manufacturer appears to provide high quality galvanized trailers in Bendigo and nearby areas at cheap rates. Investing in trailers should be done after much planning and comparison because a wrong decision may result in the loss of money, time and energy.



Armstrong Trailers is considered a trusted and reliable manufacturer and supplier of good quality galvanized trailers to customers from Bendigo and other locations. Detailed information regarding the models, price, quality and features of trailers can be collected from the website armstrongtrailers.com.au.



To get more information about galvanized trailers in Bendigo, visit http://www.armstrongtrailers.com.au/articles/find-galvanised-trailers-in-bendigo-at-armstrong-trailers.php



About Armstrong Trailers

Armstrong Trailers has more than 40 years of experience in manufacturing and supplying good quality trailers. All the trailers offered are made from high quality materials to ensure safety, reliability and durability.



Media Contact

Armstrong Trailers

Contact: Media Relations

Address: 75 Midland Highway

Epsom, Bendigo

Australia 3551

Tel: 03 5448 3266

Email: infome@armstrongtrailers.com.au

URL: http://www.armstrongtrailers.com.au