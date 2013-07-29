Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Army Expenditure in Spain to 2018: Market Brief market report to its offering

Synopsis

SDI's "Army Expenditure in Spain to 2018: Market Brief" provides a top-level, category specific view of the market value of Army expenditure in Spain.



Summary

SDI's "Army Expenditure in Spain to 2018: Market Brief", provides a top-level, quantitative view of historic and forecast expenditure of Army sector in Spain. The information in this brief draws upon SDI's in-depth, primary research and proprietary databases to provide you with robust, category specific data. It is an essential resource for professionals active across the industry value chain and for new players considering entry into the market.



Scope

- Features key historical figures for Army expenditure in Spain.

- Forecast statistics for Army expenditure in Spain to 2017.

- Historic and forecast value of key segments in Spain defense industry.



Reasons To Buy

- Identify the market trends in Spain by analyzing the historic and forecast Army expenditure data.

- Use the industry sizing data to understand the current market position and the forecasts to discover where the Army expenditure in Spain is headed.



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