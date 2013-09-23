Army Veteran Celebrates Fourteen Years of Exemplary Massage Therapy Practice

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Robert J. Brush has been a massage therapist taking care of men and women in the Fort Lauderdale area for over 14 years. He began Hands on Health of South Florida in 1999 and has been practicing massage in the same downtown office for 13 years.



After leaving the army Robert Brush trained as a physical therapist. He quickly realized that he didn’t enjoy the hospital setting and accompanying paperwork and decided to switch to massage therapy. “On my first day at massage school I immediately knew that this was what I was meant to be doing,” Brush said. “Even after 14 years as a massage therapist I still feel that way and completely love what I do.”



In a business where 85% of massage therapists are women, it is no easy task for a man to establish himself and become successful. Most massage therapists work in a spa or doctor’s office, especially when they first leave school. Being a free-spirit, Brush knew from the start that he wanted to have his own office. Once he was fully qualified and licensed he began looking for the perfect spot to set up shop. After a few set backs he was lucky enough to find the ideal place in a great location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, just a few steps from Las Olas Boulevard, South Florida’s most architecturally unique, authentic, and eclectic shopping and dining district. The building’s rear entrance sits right by a picturesque waterway, so clients who arrive early for massage appointments can sit and wait comfortably on the patio. Hands on Health had found a home.



Not having the additional funds for advertising his new massage therapy business, Brush built up his client list by handing out brochures and business cards everywhere he could; hotels, health clubs, condominiums, beach clubs and to strangers he met. Brush said, “Being a people person means I love talking to anyone and everyone, so I found it easy to do. I also gave away free massages in the hopes of making that person a regular client.” Now he gets new clients purely by referrals and word of mouth and his business keeps on growing.



If you would like to know more about Robert Brush and Hands on Health Massage Therapy please go to http://robertbrushmassage.com



Contact:

Robert J. Brush

Hands on Health of South Florida

231 SE 12th Ave,

Fort Lauderdale,

Florida 33301

Ph: 954 522 0060

robert@robertbrushmassage.com