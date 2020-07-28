Arnold Motor Supply's Sprint Car 101 Series on Facebook Features Champion Racing Oil Products

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- "Sawyer is simply a good fit for Arnold Motor Supply. Growing up on a farm family and then eventually becoming not only the driver but the "chief" mechanic on his hard-charging #3P car he understands and appreciates the value of high-quality accessible parts," said Elizabeth McDanel, Arnold Motor Supply Marketing Director. https://www.facebook.com/TheArnoldMotorSupply/



Arnold Motor Supply is one of the nation's premier suppliers of replacement parts, accessories, and supplies for virtually all makes of automobiles. It's what we've been doing since 1927. At Arnold Motor Supply, they have 56 auto parts stores in five states in the heart of the Midwest; their sales are well balanced between hard parts, machine work, and retail.



"They own their own engine rebuilding facilities, have 19 machine shops in their parts stores, have their own equipment company, stand-alone auto refinish paint stores and an industrial coatings division", added McDanel.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology.



This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



