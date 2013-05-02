Akron, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Fresher, sweet-smelling air: Aroma Delights, purveyor of scented oils, electric oil warmers, oil burners, home fragrance and fragrance oil—homemade with no alcohol, no cheap additives and designed to fill up every space—today announces participation in this years’ outdoor Hartville Marketplace. Beginning Saturday, May 4, Aroma Delights will be located in the North pavilion, in booth 1085.



“We’ve been a part of the outdoor pavilion since 2008, and we’re delighted to participate again this year,” says Aroma Delights company founder and CEO Kelly Walker. The company is well-known for offering “scent-sational” bargains on its popular product line, and according to Walker, pavilion customers can expect the same.



From May through September, customers will be able to purchase all their favorite products in the Hartville Marketplace. On hand will be Aroma Delights homemade signature scented oils—long-lasting, nostalgic aromas, including fresh-baked goods (just like grandma used to make!), holidays, citrus fruits, the simplicity of a country breeze, and floral varieties such as the popular Floral Garden oil, infused with the scent of fresh-cut tulips. All oils contain no alcohol, no cheap additives and are designed to emit a powerful aroma, delightfully, to fill up every space.



The company will also unveil a new line of fragrance body spray: Candy Girl, a tempting medley of cotton candy with floral undertones, Silk, a light, smooth scent, reminiscent of baby powder with hints of vanilla, Summer Love, a sensuous fusion of amber and sandalwood, and Summer Rain, a unisex fragrance inspired by ocean mist.



In addition to homemade oils and body fragrance, customers can also purchase scented oils accessories and electric oil warmers, including ceramic, crystal, pewter, polyresin, glass, lamp-style and touch-lamp varieties.



Apart from the Hartville Marketplace, Aroma Delights products are available in the company’s online boutique.



For more information about Aroma Delights scented oils, home fragrance and home fragrance accessories, or to learn more about the company’s participation in the Hartville Marketplace, visit the company website: http://aromadelightsonline.com/.