Aromachology, the Leading Supplier of Essential Wholesale Oils Announce New Collection

Jaipur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Essentialoilwholesaler.com, the leading suppliers of essential wholesale oils, are pleased to present their latest collection of aromatic oils, premium absolutes and cold pressed carrier oils in bulk at wholesale prices. The company is known for their 100% natural oils extracted from natural plant and flower extracts. The products are not just limited for local buyers but for international customers as well. Aroma therapists, relaxations spas, manufacturers of perfumes and skincare products, soap manufacturers, manufacturers of candles, sanitizers, diffuser oils, etc. are a few regular customers who prefer Aromachology for premium oils. With a catalog of over 200 products available at wholesale prices, the company aims at helping their customers grow their respective businesses.



"Purchased violet pure floral absolute in wholesale. As a procurement coordinator for a perfume company, my team was also very satisfied with the quality. Definitely coming back for more", says Daniel. Aromachology is the preferred choice for many leading brands and start-ups. And the major reason is that they are totally satisfied with the products offered here i.e. 100% natural essential oils, carrier oils, base oils, hyrdosols, natural flower oils, floral absolutes, traditional Indian attars, exotic oil dilutions, certified organic oils, spice oils, therapeutic massage blends and aromatherapy oils. The company curates aromas that deliver a lingering experience on the mind, body and soul.



"I bought Indian Rose Oil on a whim and it is my absolute essential now. The fragrance was soothing and reminded of me of a luxurious spa", says Alison Smith, yet another happy customer. The Damask Rose Essential Oil is one of the bestselling essential wholesale oils here. Available at $30 per 10ml, this rose oil is extracted from Indian roses through steam distillation. A huge quantity of rose petals are crushed to obtain the desired aroma. This elixir is considered to be great for skin and hence is the most preferred choice in skin care products.



The Eucalyptus essential wholesale oil is yet another bestseller here priced at just $3.26 per 10ml. Obtained from the quaint Nilgiri region from Southern India, this earthy oil is extracted from eucalyptus trees. The aromatic oils provide relief from muscle tension and have great properties to build immunity. Jasmine oil is known for working wonders on dull and tired skin. Priced at $9.98 per 10 ml, this oil comes with an alluring fragrance thereby offering a calm and serene experience. Customer can shop by essential oils, absolute oils or carrier oils. They can also browse for bestsellers or simply shop by their favorite aroma such as the citrus essential oils, earthy essential oils, floral essential oils, camphoraceous essential oils, herbaceous essential oils, resinous essential oils and spicy essential oils.



To know more visit https://essentialoilwholesaler.com/



About https://essentialoilwholesaler.com/

Aromachology is a leading essential oil wholesaler, supplier and bulk supplier of floral absolutes. They also offer cold-pressed natural oils and floral waters for aromatherapy, candle making, soap making, natural skincare products, perfumes, etc. All the products featured here are certified and 100% natural.



Media Contact



Golden Elephant – Aparajita Tiwari

Address: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Phone: 9983833393/ 9427569583

Email: Info@Essentialoilwholesaler.com

Website: https://essentialoilwholesaler.com