'Aromachology,' World's Leading Wholesaler of Pure, Organic Essential Oils and Floral Absolutes

Jaipur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- Humans in the midst of a pandemic, work from home, and busy life around the clock, has forgotten to relish the little joys in life. A few such delights are enjoying a comforting bath with scented candles and essential oils, refreshing each bit of body, or coming to a home that smells like lavender to doze off to sleep instantaneously. There is something incredible about aromas, that de-stresses humans, right away, which explains why the splendor of essential is beyond words.



The concentered drops filled with essence and aroma, named essential oils, have the power to calm the raging mind. It also has tremendous beauty benefits for hair and skin, where tea tree oil is praised for combating acne, and rosehip oil is adored for its rejuvenating properties. However, with increased demands and awareness about the grandeur of essential oil, finding natural and authentic oils is hard. Yet, with Aromachology, buyers no longer need to fret about it.



Aromachology, the world's leading essential oil wholesaler, has mastered the perfect blend to bring body, mind, and soul to balance. Aromachology has emerged as the go-to brand for all the essential oil needs with its range of finest quality natural essential oil and cold-pressed carrier oils. "The prime motive behind the brand is to offer something for every need. The wide range of essential oil collection serves to cater to the distinct fragrance choices and varying aromatic instinct of customers from all around the globe," Founder, M.D.Aromachology.



The collection of wholesale organic essential oils at Aromachology, are apt for aromatherapy, adding to the therapeutic benefits. Aromatherapy has been utilized for centuries. Upon inhalation, the scent molecules travel from olfactory nerves directly to the brain, especially influencing the amygdala, the brain's emotional center, bringing it toa state of ease and tranquility. The essentials are likewise absorbed by the skin, revitalizing it and loosening tight muscle.



Aromachology also provides wholesale essential oils for resale, to private sellers and e-commerce platforms, all while keeping up the promise of best prices and unparalleled quality of natural oils all the way from the hub of organic products, India.



Known as the top bulk supplier and manufacturer of floral absolutes, and essential oil, Aromachology brings forth a range of products suitable for soap making, candle making, perfume supplies, natural skincare products,etc. more. Aromachology is home to smell-tantalizingfragrances when it comes to essential oil, and India's delicacy, pure Attar. Buyers are truly spoilt for aroma choices which include an array of citrus, earthy, spicy, floral, camphoraceous, herbaceous, and resinous fragrances. Aromachology is a trusted supplier of 100% natural organic cold-pressed oil, pure absolute oils, and carrier oils, to notorious brands across the planet.



All the products at Aromachology are tested and certified. With a promise of purity in each drop, the company proffers 100% natural products that have no parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, or any other sort of harmful substances. These vegetarian products are made in compliance with cruelty-free standards, and each raw material is sourced ethically.



About Aromachology

Aromachology is the world's leading B2B company manufacturing & selling wholesale essential oils, pure absolute oils, cold-pressed carrier oils, and natural attars. With years of experience in exporting natural oils all over the world, Aromachology strives to offer the finest quality products with unparalleled customer service.



Media Contact



Company Name - Golden Elephant

Address - 104 Royal Sundaram, Vivekanand Marg, C-scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India 302001 Phone - +91-9983833393,

Email: aromachologyoils@gmail.com

Website: https://essentialoilwholesaler.com/