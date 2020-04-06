Aromatherapy Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are DoTerra, Rocky Mountain Oils, Edens Garden

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Rising awareness about therapeutic uses of essential oils, increasing demand for unconventional and natural treatment procedures, wide usage in homes for relaxation, treatment of insomnia, mood enhancement, pain relief are the factors driving the market. Essential oils are plants extracts and naturally processed that are non-toxic and safe for human use. The medical benefits of essential oils such as energy boosters, stress relievers and enhance skin conditions is likely to augment the demand for essential oils in the long term.



Rise in demand for essential oils for domestic/home purpose and increase in trend of massage services for all type of ailments is acting as a growth driver in the forecast span. Additionally, rise in prevalence of allergies and asthma is more likely to trigger the demand for Aromatherapy. Aromatherapy is a non-invasive form of treatment for all types of pain management and chronic illness which in turn impels the market demand to a vast extent. Moreover, use of organic products as natural ingredients plays a crucial role in market development.



Segment by Key players:

- DoTerra

- Rocky Mountain Oils

- Edens Garden



Segment by Type:

- Consumables

- Equipment



Segment by Application:

- Skin & Hair Care

- Pain Management

- Cold & Cough

- Insomnia

- Scar Management



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Aromatherapy Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Aromatherapy Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Aromatherapy Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Aromatherapy Market Forecast

4.5.1. Aromatherapy Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Aromatherapy Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Aromatherapy Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Aromatherapy Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Aromatherapy Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Aromatherapy Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Aromatherapy Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Aromatherapy Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Aromatherapy Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Aromatherapy Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Aromatherapy Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Aromatherapy Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



