Aromatherapy Oasis Workshop Promises an Education in Blending Oils to Reduce Stress

Aromatherapy Oasis will be held on Saturday, July 20th from 10am to 1pm on the 4th floor of 28 W 39th St in New York City. Blending aromatic essential oils to reduce stress and anxiety will be the focus of the workshop. Yolanda Cathcart, the energetic founder and creator of Londa's Body Care, will lead the workshop, demonstrating and teaching hands on aromatherapy oil blending. Attendees get taught blending using the drop by drop technique.



Yolanda Cathcart conducts the Aromatherapy Oasis workshop in a casual atmosphere, open to those who have a desire to learn and understand the purpose of essential oils, and how they are used to maintain health and reduce stress. Attendees will take home their created aromatherapy blends, along with data sheets containing information about the therapeutic value of the oils used in the workshop, so everyone will have the ability to recreate their personal aromatherapy blends at home. They will learn about the safety of use concerning each essential oil and the proper dilution rate.



Aromatherapy is the art and science of using plant oils in treatment. These plant oils have been and continue to be used for purpose of altering a person's mind, mood, cognitive function or health. Aromatherapy helps to restore balance to an unbalanced state.



About the Aromatherapy Oasis workshop, Yolanda Cathcart says, "Everyone will gain a deeper understanding of Aromatherapy and how to utilize essential oils at home and become knowledgeable in the uses of 9 essential oils. I will be showing how to make an aromatic room or body spray, inhaler and a massage oil blend."



Those who attend are asked not to wear perfume or cologne, as those scents could be overwhelming while blending.



Discounts for the class are available by signing up at the website before May 31st. All supplies are included in the registration fee. The website is located at http://aromatherapyoasis-eac2.eventbrite.com



About Yolanda Cathcart

Yolanda Cathcart is a Certified Aromatherapist, recognized by the National Association of Holistic Aromatherapy. She is also a Natural skin care formulator as well as the founder and creative force behind Londa's Body Care, LLC.



Yolanda Cathcart's Facebook page for Aromatherapy Oasis shares insights and various applications of aromatherapy on an almost daily basis. The Facebook page for Aromatherapy Oasis can be found at https://www.facebook.com/AromatherapyOasis



CONTACT

Yolanda Cathcart

New York, NY