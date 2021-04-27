New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The global aromatics market is forecast to reach USD 323.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Aromatics are those hydrocarbons that consists of hydrogen and carbon. They are formed from crude oil and in small quantities from coal. The most significant aromatics are toluene, benzene, and xylene. Aromatics are used in a wide range of consumer product as a starting material. They are durable, comfortable, lightweight, and safe in design. It also offers analysis of the top companies operating in the market such as Exxon Mobile Corporation, SABIC, Shell Chemicals, Reliance Industries Limited, Dow, BP PLC, Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited, LyondellBasell, HCS Group GmbH, and Honeywell International Inc. among others.



Regional Analysis Covers:



- North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)



- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)



- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Along with this, the report also focuses on the macro and micro-economic factors, market trends, and divides the market into key segments and sub-segments. It offers key insights into the segment expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. It also discusses in detail the key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Benzene

Toluene

P-Xylene

Toluene Diisocyanate and Methylenediphenyl Diisocyanate

Cumene/Phenol



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Solvent

Additive



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Paint and Coating

Chemicals

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals



