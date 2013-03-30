Around the World with Arborland's International Culture Day

Fullerton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2013 -- Arborland Montessori Children’s Academy is holding its annual International Culture Day on April 4, 2013 for the Valencia Campus, and April 5, 2013 for the Hughes Campus. The celebration will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, and is open to everyone in the community.



The event starts off with a program featuring performances of traditional songs and dances from all over the world. Following that, a potluck lunch will be held at every classroom, headlining dishes from different regions. Guests can then visit all the classrooms, which are richly decorated according to the respective cultures they are representing, and fill up their “passports.” Once completed, attendees can head over to the UN booth to get wonderful prizes!



International Culture Day (ICD) is the yearly celebration of the different cultures of the world at Arborland. Before the day itself, students get to explore the wonders of a specific continent assigned to the class throughout the school year. This, in turn, gives them a more intimate knowledge of the area. Then, the teachers will choose a traditional dance or song from a country of that region to perform on ICD. It is an event that is well-received and well-loved by children and parents alike.



Arborland is proud to be a place where many people from different backgrounds can come together to work and study. Dr. Maria Montessori believed that we are all citizens of the world, and we gain a better understanding of the world and its peoples by sharing and celebrating our cultures.



Arborland Montessori Children’s Academy is a private Montessori school serving families in Fullerton and neighboring cities. Children from 18 months until the sixth grade enjoy the personalized curriculum, nurturing environment, and the excellent faculty at Arborland.



To know more about Arborland and other events, please call (714) 871-3111, visit www.arborland.com, or send a message to email@arborland.com.



