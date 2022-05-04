Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- Arqit Quantum Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Arqit Quantum Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



England based Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom.



On April 18, 2022, an article was published titled "British Encryption Startup Arqit Overstates Its Prospects, Former Staff and Others Say." Therein, the article reported that individuals familiar with the matter claimed that Arqit Quantum Inc's encryption technology "might never apply beyond niche uses," and that, at the time of the Company's initial public offering, Arqit had "little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system."



Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) declined from $15.39 per share on April 13, 2022, to as low as $7.38 per share.



