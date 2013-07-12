Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Array Biopharma Partnering 2005-2013 market report to its offering

The Partnering Agreements with Intermune 2005-2013 report provides an in-depth insight into the partnering interests and activities of one of the worlds leading biopharma companies.



This report provides all the information you require to better understand Intermune and its partnering interests and activities over the past seven years.



On demand company reports are prepared upon purchase to ensure inclusion of the most up to date deal and company data.



The report will be delivered in PDF format within 3 working days of receipt of order. If print or CD-Rom version purchased, the report will be sent by courier using express service.



This report provides all the information you require to better understand Intermune and its partnering interests and activities over the past seven years.



One of the key aspects of partnering is finding those companies that are potential partners for the development and commercialization of the next generation of therapies as developed by innovative biopharma R&D companies. A lot of resources are spent on finding partners, identifying their interests and making contact to initiate discussions.



Using this report, dealmakers will effectively and efficiently target their partnering activities to deliver the companys business development objectives.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of bigpharmas dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 lists the top 50 leading biopharma companies based on 2010 pharmaceutical revenues and their respective partnering activity. Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading partnering and M&A 2005 to present date based on headline value.



Chapter 4 provides details on how to approach bigpharma companies with partnering opportunities whilst chapter 5 lists forthcoming partnering events and conferences where bigpharma companies will be present to discuss opportunities face to face.



The main body of the report is provided in chapter 6. A profile of the company provides everything required to assess the suitability of a company as a prospective partner. This includes a company overview, partnering interests, partnering activity according to deal type, industry sector, phase of development, and therapy area. The profile also includes in-depth contact information for individuals within the business development function.



The deals are listed by deal type, stage of development and therapy focus, allowing easy access to deals and alliances of interest. Every deal record links to an online, live version of the deal record at the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Where available, deal records also include the contract document as disclosed at the SEC.



One of the key aspects of partnering is conducting due diligence on a partner to determine under what terms a prospective partner agrees to a partnering relationship.



Understanding the flexibility of prospective partners negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in termsof what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



In addition, contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partners flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each parties ability to derive value from the deal.



In summary, the report provides the user with the tools to make successful contact with the right partners effectively and efficiently.



Reasons to Buy

Partnering Agreements with Intermune report provides the user with the following key benefits:



Detailed company profile of the company

Partnering interests and therapy focus revealed

Partnering activity since 2005 number of deals per year

Partnering activity for 2005-present

Activity by deal type

Activity by phase of development

Activity by therapeutic area

List of recent partner companies

Detailed listing of all partnering deals since 2005

Comprehensive access to actual contracts entered into by the company and its partners*

Insight into the terms included in a partnering agreement

Understand the key deal terms the company has agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



*Subject to being published via regulatory requirements of the Securities Exchange Commission.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/122313/array-biopharma-partnering-2005-2013.html