Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on July 13, 2021

The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) common shares between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, the Defendants made false and misleading statements because they omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that, dating back to the first quarter of 2020, prices of certain commodities such as steel was in the process of more than doubling, and that Array was facing increasing freight costs. As a result of the foregoing, the Company's positive statements about its business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.



In addition, the company conducted secondary public offerings in December 2020 and March 2021In connection with these secondary Offerings, Array filed registration statements and prospectuses with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Offering Materials").



The plaintiff claims that Array, certain investment banks that acted as underwriters on the Offerings, and certain Company directors and officers the Offering Materials contained false and misleading statements because they omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that, prior to the Offerings, increases in commodity and freight costs had been negatively impacting the Company's business and operations.



