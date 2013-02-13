There Are Several Ways to Win a DUI Case in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- There are more and more DUI cases in Las Vegas every year, and all indications are that law enforcement is getting stricter about making arrests in such cases. However, there are ways to beat this sort of offense, as the Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata has demonstrated in recent years. Click on the link for more information on being arrested for a DUI.



One of the most common ways to fight a DUI case is to question the justification for being pulled over in the first place. Police officers need to have a reasonable suspicion of DUI traffic violation or crime to pull anyone over - if that reason cannot be proven, then the case will have to be dismissed. Click on the link for a criminal defense lawyer. Some of the other common methods for earning a dismissal of a Las Vegas DUI case include questioning the calibration of the breathalyzer and/or certification of the officer who administered the breathalyzer on the accused, or discovering that the officer did not follow proper Nevada regulations.



DUI lawyers in the Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata know the ins and outs of how to defend these cases. Ogata’s office has a track record stretching back a number of years that demonstrates its overall success in these cases. To learn about the recent victories won by Ogata’s office, or to find out more information about retaining a DUI attorney in Las Vegas, visit www.gtogata.com.



About the Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata

Garrett T. Ogata built his law office around the idea that every accused person deserves his or her day in court. As such, Ogata has developed a reputation as a defender of those accused of DUIs, battery, and more.