Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Over the past several years, there has been an increase in DUI cases in Las Vegas, with hundreds of arrests per month. This could be the result of an increase in drunk drivers, or an increase in police awareness of drunk drivers. Either way, it’s more important than ever to obtain proper legal representation in the event of being arrested for a DUI.



The Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata is one Nevada law office that focuses on handling DUI cases. Ogata has had tremendous success over the last several years defending those charged with driving under the influence in Las Vegas. Often, reducing the charge to reckless driving can be the best outcome for a person faced with a DUI court case. Ogata’s office has a record of success defending clients against DUI charges. Clients can count on the expertise of a Las Vegas DUI lawyer.



The overall increase in DUI arrests in Las Vegas indicates a trend toward stricter enforcement of current laws. While Las Vegas is known for its nightlife, local officials are cracking down on dangerous driving. To learn more about the increasing rate of DUI’s in Las Vegas, or to find a DUI attorney, visit www.gtogata.com.



About Garrett T. Ogata

With many years of experience defending those accused of DUIs and other offenses, the Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most stalwart defenders of the accused in Las Vegas.