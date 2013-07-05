Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Global Markets Direct: "Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC - Brief Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- MedImmune, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Parkinson's Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Gynecological Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Nexgenix Pharmaceuticals, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013