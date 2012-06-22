Arrow Travel Strengthens Travel and Discount Offerings With Luxevo Program

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- As a growing agency, Arrow Travel is now offering the first travel membership in which every member not only has access to his or her own personal travel agent, but has the ability to earn free travel, earn referral money and dine with deep discounts.



"I'm always looking for memberships that save money in more than one area. Luxevo really fills that void, with discounts on everything from dining, shopping and travel. I log into my Luxevo account before I buy anything to make sure I get every discount available. You can't beat eating $25 worth of food for $10, or traveling for free. Also, the Luxevo Referral Program is fantastic. For every friend a member refers that becomes a Luxevo Club or Elite member, Luxevo will reward that member with a $100 bonus!" says Madison Isom, Owner of Arrow Travel.



Luxevo is a combination of travel packages called LuxCursions, earning real rewards (LuxPoints) to a variety of locations around the globe. The Luxevo Advantage Benefit Program which offers deep discounts for dining, entertainment, shopping, theme parks and so much more gives daily value to each member.



Every Luxevo™ Member also has a personal concierge available to assist with Event Ticketing, and Dining Reservations. Elite Members are offered the flexibility of open dates of travel with some of the most exclusive locations and destinations, a broad suite of hospitality products and services with a wide variety of price ranges, called LuxScapes.



With 2 different levels of membership there is something for everyone.



Even if people don’t travel, Luxevo will more than pay for itself with the available dining and entertainment discounts.



Luxevo members have been known to use the discounts for romantic dates, family theme park visits, and even gifts for the Holidays. Businesses use Luxevo discounts and gift certificates to help seal the deal with potential clients. Some have even taken their entire office out to a fantastic dinner all while keeping it budget friendly.



No matter the situation in life, the available discounts can save people enough money so that they can finally take that vacation they have been dreaming of.



For more information on how travelers, shoppers, diners and business owners can join, visit http://www.luxevo.bookarrowtravel.com



About Arrow Travel

Arrow Travel is a travel agency based in Alabama, owned by Madison Isom.